Women are more likely to be overlooked for promotions than men

Women are more likely to be overlooked for promotions than menCNN 10/18/2022
The “2022 Women in the Workplace” report from McKinsey & Company and LeanIn.Org finds that men are more likely than women to be promoted from entry-level to management positions. For every 100 men that are promoted, there are only 87 women. “For the eighth consecutive year, a ‘broken rung’ at the first step up to manager is holding women back,” wrote the authors. “As a result, men significantly outnumber women at the manager level, and women can never catch up. There are simply too few women to promote into senior leadership positions.”
