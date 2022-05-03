Workers at REI store vote to join a union

Retail News

The New York Times

Associates working at an REI store in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood have voted 88 to 14 to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. The store is the first REI location to employ workers represented by a union. The push for a union at the store began when workers felt that fellow associates who pushed for increased safety measures in response to the pandemic were prevented from returning to work after the store reopened following a temporary closure.