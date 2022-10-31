Workers at combo Starbucks/Amazon Go store to vote on union

Retail News
Workers at combo Starbucks/Amazon Go store to vote on unionCNBC 10/31/2022
Workers at a location in Manhattan that combines a Starbucks with an Amazon Go convenience store have filed a petition for a union election. It’s the first Starbucks store that uses Amazon’s cashierless technology where workers are lobbying for a union. There are seven Starbucks in New York City that have unionized.
Discussions
