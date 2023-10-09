Workers at Walgreens Prepare to Stage Walkout Amidst Challenging Work Environment

Business Insider

Employees at Walgreens, including hundreds of pharmacists, are planning walkouts from Oct. 9-11 to protest what they perceive as deteriorating working conditions. Organizers claim that pharmacists are overburdened with unrealistic performance expectations, leading to concerns about patient safety. Walgreens responded, acknowledging the pressure on their workers and stating they are making substantial investments in pharmacist wages and hiring incentives to address staffing challenges.

