Workers get their wish for Thanksgiving, but not in the way they expected

Retail News

CNN

In the years leading up to 2020, retailers had been feeling intense competitive pressure to open their doors on Thanksgiving and give shoppers an early jump on holiday specials, but the COVID pandemic has, in a way no one expected, given workers’ rights groups a victory. This Thursday, thousands of store associates across the nation — from Walmart, Target and Best Buy to Bed, Bath & Beyond and Macy’s — will have the day off to spend with their families for the first time in years.