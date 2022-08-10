Workers go back to restaurant jobs in search of big tips

Retail News
Workers go back to restaurant jobs in search of big tipsFortune 08/10/2022
Danny Meyer, the founder of Union Square Hospitality Group, said that inflation-fueled tips are bringing workers back to the restaurant industry. Inflation has caused menu prices to rise and that means “if you do have a tipping model in your restaurants, servers are making more money than they’ve ever made before,” said Mr. Meyer.
Discussions
