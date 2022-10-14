Workers remain reluctant to return to NYC offices

Retail News
Workers remain reluctant to return to NYC officesFortune 10/14/2022
More workers are returning to their offices in Manhattan, although many of those are doing so only on a part-time basis. “People have gotten used to the flexibility and the benefits of not having to commute to the office every day,” said Kathryn Wilde, president and CEO of the Partnership for New York City. “They’re going to have to have good reasons to go back.”
