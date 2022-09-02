Working moms are sleep deprived

Retail News

Fast Company

Fifty-three percent of working mothers said they get fewer than six hours of sleep a night as part of a survey conducted by researchers at UC San Francisco, UC Berkeley, UCLA, Northeastern. Fewer than one in four working moms get the recommended amount of sleep on a regular basis. “The women who participated in our study said it was near impossible to keep the two spheres of work and home separate,” the researchers wrote, “let alone show up for the responsibilities to the extent they desired.”