Working mothers pay a career price during the pandemic

Working mothers pay a career price during the pandemicFast Company 07/15/2020
A study by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Melbourne and the University of North Texas has found that “mothers are bearing the brunt of the pandemic and may face long-term employment penalties as a consequence.” The research, which analyzed data from the U.S. Current Population Survey of 60,000 households, analyzed work hours among married couples with children.
