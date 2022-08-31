Workplaces divide over office and remote work

Retail News

The Washington Post

Employers want workers back in their offices as Labor Day approaches. Many workers have different ideas and are pushing back against a full-time return to their desks. Latitia Jackson, who works at a bank, said of her employer’s mandate, “I feel like I’m being punished. It’s been working so well and now you’re making me go back when I’m doing the exact same job there that I’m doing from home.”