World Wildlife Fund promotes indoor farming

The World Wildlife Fund, which promotes environmental conservation, is working with the city of St. Louis to repurpose unused building space for indoor farms. The pilot is intended to demonstrate that indoor farms can provide sustainable sources of food supplies and do so with a dramatically smaller impact on the environment. “We’re looking for new business models, new strategies and partnerships, and different ways of approaching things that are financially profitable as well as environmentally sustainable,” said Julia Kurnik, director of innovation startups at the non-profit. “Our goal as an institute is to find things that can happen quickly and at scale, so that’s why we’re interested in making sure they can really take off and live beyond our investment.”