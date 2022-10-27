Yeezy brand’s value plummets

Retail News

Los Angeles Times

Resellers are slashing prices on Yeezy brand merchandise. Grailed, the online selling platform, had items discounted by 30 percent or more and StockX showed a decline in the price paid for eight of its top 10 selling Yeezy sneakers. Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has seen his business interests collapse in recent weeks in the wake of antisemitic comments he has made.