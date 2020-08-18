Yoox Net-a-Porter focused on sustainability

Retail News
Yoox Net-a-Porter focused on sustainabilityCNBC 08/18/2020
Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter, sees sustainability becoming a bigger issue for fashion brands and retailers. “The quality, the longevity of the product, but also sustainability has been a big trend before Covid in the fashion industry … After Covid, there’s been an acceleration in terms of sustainability,” Mr. Marchetti said.
