Retail News

Yoox Net-a-Porter focused on sustainability

CNBC 08/18/2020

Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter, sees sustainability becoming a bigger issue for fashion brands and retailers. “The quality, the longevity of the product, but also sustainability has been a big trend before Covid in the fashion industry … After Covid, there’s been an acceleration in terms of sustainability,” Mr. Marchetti said.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!