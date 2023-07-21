Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., has partnered with Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs to offer generic prescription drugs at its pharmacies. Patients using Cost Plus Drugs can now pick up their prescriptions at 2,000 Kroger locations, expanding access to affordable medications. Cost Plus Drugs purchases drugs directly from manufacturers and ships them to patients at a 15% markup plus pharmacy fees, avoiding additional costs often imposed by pharmacy benefit managers.