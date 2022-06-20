Retail News

Young college grads are pro-union

The New York Times 06/20/2022

Jaz Brisack went from the University of Mississippi to Oxford, England on a Rhodes scholarship. She then directed her energies to landing a job at a Starbucks in Buffalo and convincing fellow baristas that their interests would be better served by union representation. Ms. Brisack is not an outlier in her generation when it comes to attitudes about unions. Approval of unions among college graduates grew to 70 percent last year, up from 55 percent in the late 1990s.

