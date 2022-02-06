Zara lifts prices and sales grow anyway

Retail News

Reuters

Zara has increased its prices by 10 percent or more every month since January. That hasn’t slowed its sales momentum as the fast fashion retailer offers prices still seen as a value in the market. “We expect Inditex’s sales outperformance to widen in a downturn, as it did in the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009,” said RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain. “Consumers that have been stuck at home for two years are looking to replenish their wardrobes.”