A rail strike would not cancel Christmas for retailers

A rail strike would not cancel Christmas for retailersCNN 11/23/2022
Retailers are concerned about what a national rail strike would mean for their supply chains should it take place but are not worried about it having any effect on their Christmas season sales. One-third of all freight in the U.S. moves by rail. Brian Dodge, president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association, believes that Congress should act if unions representing railroad workers and those for freight carriers are not able to reach a deal.
