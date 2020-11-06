Adidas announces minority hiring program

Retail News

Adidas has pledged that 30 percent of the new employees it hires in the U.S. will be black or Latino. The athletic wear brand said it will spend $20 million over the next four years to support the African-American community. “The events of the past two weeks have caused all of us to reflect on what we can do to confront the cultural and systemic forces that sustain racism,” Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said in a statement. “We have had to look inward to ourselves as individuals and our organization and reflect on systems that disadvantage and silence Black individuals and communities.”