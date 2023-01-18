Adidas responds to fake emails sent out under its name

Retail News

Fortune/Yahoo Finance

Two emails from a fake Adidas account went out this week to fashion influencers and others announcing the appointment of a former factory worker and union organizer as co-CEO of the company and the launch of a “pre-worn” collection. The sportswear giant, which has been accused of ignoring working conditions in the factories that produce its goods, denied the charges. “For more than 25 years, Adidas has taken a variety of measures to ensure fair and safe working conditions for workers in its supply chain,” the company said in a statement.