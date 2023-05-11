Retail News

Adidas to sell some Yeezy inventory and donate part of the proceeds

Reuters/Yahoo Finance 05/11/2023

Adidas CEO Bjoern Gulden said the company plans to sell some of its Yeezy stock and donate part of the proceeds to international organizations. The athleticwear ended sales of the brand last year after Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, made a series of antisemitic comments. Ye will still be entitled to 15 percent of the sales of all Yeezy merchandise.

Source: Reuters/Yahoo Finance

