Adidas to sell some Yeezy inventory and donate part of the proceeds

Retail News
Adidas to sell some Yeezy inventory and donate part of the proceedsReuters/Yahoo Finance 05/11/2023
Adidas CEO Bjoern Gulden said the company plans to sell some of its Yeezy stock and donate part of the proceeds to international organizations. The athleticwear ended sales of the brand last year after Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, made a series of antisemitic comments. Ye will still be entitled to 15 percent of the sales of all Yeezy merchandise.
