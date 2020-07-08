AHA report warns of hazards of cannabis use

Retail News
AHA report warns of hazards of cannabis useCNN 08/05/2020
“The American Heart Association recommends that people not smoke or vape any substance, including cannabis products, because of the potential harm to the heart, lungs and blood vessels,” wrote Dr. Rose Marie Robertson, the deputy chief science and medical officer for the organization, in a statement. The authors recommend only using medically prescribed cannabis products that are carefully regulated and prescribed. The report warns that cannabis use can trigger cardiovascular events and interfere with prescribed medications.
