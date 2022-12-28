AI could again make big strides in 2023, but regulation may be coming

Retail News

TechCrunch

Much of the opposition to AI innovation in 2022 was over the emergence of art-modeling technology like Stable Diffusion and Lensa, which not only threatens the livelihoods of artists but can pull off chillingly deceptive deepfake simulations. However, legislators who are concerned about algorithm-based decisions are considering ways to regulate the use of AI for business purposes that could affect the retail industry, such as NYC’s AI hiring statute that could require employers to have AI-generated hiring decisions audited for bias.