Alcoholic beverages may need to reveal drink ingredients

The Wall Street Journal 10/06/2022

The Treasury Department’s Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau is considering changes to the way that manufacturers label their alcoholic beverages, including requiring a list of ingredients and allergens. The Beer Institute said 95 percent of the beers sold by its members already disclose disclosing calorie, nutrition, ingredients and serving information.

