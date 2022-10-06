Alcoholic beverages may need to reveal drink ingredients

Retail News
Alcoholic beverages may need to reveal drink ingredientsThe Wall Street Journal 10/06/2022
The Treasury Department’s Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau is considering changes to the way that manufacturers label their alcoholic beverages, including requiring a list of ingredients and allergens. The Beer Institute said 95 percent of the beers sold by its members already disclose disclosing calorie, nutrition, ingredients and serving information.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!