Aldi is turning off store lights to save money

Business Insider 06/08/2023

Aldi is reducing the number of lights it has turned on at its 2,300 U.S. stores to lower its energy bill. The low-price grocer made the decision after a four-store test. The chain has also started using energy-efficient lighting to further reduce energy consumption by about 10 percent. Aldi recently cut prices on more than 250 items.

