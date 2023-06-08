Aldi is turning off store lights to save money

Retail News
Aldi is turning off store lights to save moneyBusiness Insider 06/08/2023
Aldi is reducing the number of lights it has turned on at its 2,300 U.S. stores to lower its energy bill. The low-price grocer made the decision after a four-store test. The chain has also started using energy-efficient lighting to further reduce energy consumption by about 10 percent. Aldi recently cut prices on more than 250 items.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!