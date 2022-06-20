Retail News

All eyes on West Coast ports’ talks with labor

CNN 06/20/2022

Talks between management at the 29 ports along the West Coast and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union are ongoing, with importers hoping a timely deal can be struck to avoid any further disruptions to the supply chain. “I’m extremely nervous. I’ve seen this movie before,” said Isaac Larian, CEO of the toy manufacturer MGA Entertainment. “There’s no real alternative to using these ports. I’m praying twice a day, rather than once.”

