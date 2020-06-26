Amazon acquires naming rights for NHL, WNBA arena

Retail News

The Seattle Times

Amazon.com has purchased naming rights for KeyArena, which is home to an incoming National Hockey League franchise and the Storm of the Women’s National Basketball Association. The new name for the facility is Climate Pledge Arena, which will be completely powered by renewable energy and focus on the goal of achieving a zero-carbon footprint. “We were talking about Amazon and talked about community,” said NHL Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke. “And they came back and said, ‘Look, the No. 1 community cause for us and what we believe in most is climate and Jeff’s commitment to the Climate Pledge.’ And we came away inspired.”