Amazon acquires Roomba’s parent company

Retail News

The Verge

Amazon.com has agreed on a deal to acquire iRobot, maker of the Roomba robot vacuum, for $1.7 billion in an all-cash transaction. “Customers love iRobot products — and I’m excited to work with the iRobot team to invent in ways that make customers’ lives easier and more enjoyable,” says Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon Devices. Colin Angle, CEO of iRobot, will continue to lead the company.