Amazon adding surcharge to fulfill marketplace sellers’ orders

Amazon adding surcharge to fulfill marketplace sellers’ ordersReuters 04/14/2022
Amazon.com is tagging on a five percent surcharge for orders shipped through its Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) service to help offset rising fuel prices. “We have experienced significant cost increases and absorbed them, wherever possible, to reduce the impact on our selling partners,” Amazon wrote in a message to marketplace sellers. “In 2022, we expected a return to normalcy as COVID-19 restrictions around the world eased, but fuel and inflation have presented further challenges.”
