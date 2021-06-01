Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan Chase shutter healthcare venture

Retail News
Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan Chase shutter healthcare ventureReuters 01/04/2021
The Haven joint venture backed by Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan Chase will end next month after the three corporate giants made the decision to individually pursue ways to drive down the cost of healthcare services for their workers. The three companies said they would informally continue working together to address healthcare challenges going forward.
