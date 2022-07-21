Amazon buying One Medical, a primary healthcare provider

Retail News

TechCrunch

Amazon.com has reached a deal to acquire One Medical, a primary care provider that offers in-person and virtual healthcare services, for $3.9 billion. “We think health care is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention,” said Neil Lindsay, SVP of Amazon Health Services, in a statement. “Booking an appointment, waiting weeks or even months to be seen, taking time off work, driving to a clinic, finding a parking spot, waiting in the waiting room then the exam room for what is too often a rushed few minutes with a doctor, then making another trip to a pharmacy — we see lots of opportunity to both improve the quality of the experience and give people back valuable time in their days.”