Amazon CEO Jassy defends company’s safety record

Amazon CEO Jassy defends company’s safety recordThe Seattle Times 04/15/2022
Andy Jassy’s first letter as CEO of Amazon.com has gone public and he maintains that critics of the company’s safety record fail to understand its injury rates, which are on par with industry peers overall. Amazon’s warehouse worker injury rate is in fact higher than its peers — 6.4 versus 5.5 — but lower than other courier and delivery services — 7.6 versus 9.1.
