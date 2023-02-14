Amazon CEO says it will ‘go big’ on grocery stores

Retail News
Amazon CEO says it will ‘go big’ on grocery storesFinancial Times 02/14/2023
Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy said that the retail and technology giant will “go big” on brick and mortar grocery stores despite the fact that the company recently hit pause on its expansion efforts. “We have a history of doing a lot of experimentation and doing it quickly. And then, when we find something that we like, doubling down on it, which is what we intend to do,” he said.
Discussions
