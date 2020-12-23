Amazon closes NJ warehouse after workers test positive for COVID-19

Retail News

Reuters

Amazon.com has temporarily closed a warehouse in New Jersey after seeing an increase in the number of workers testing positive for COVID-19. “Through our in-house COVID-19 testing program, we detected an increase in the number of asymptomatic positive cases at our PNE5 facility in northern New Jersey and have proactively closed the site until December 26th out of an abundance of caution,” said a spokesperson for the retailing and tech giant.