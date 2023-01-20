Amazon denies that it is losing Prime members

Retail News
Amazon denies that it is losing Prime membersGizmodo 01/20/2023
A report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) claims that Amazon.com has lost Prime subscribers since last July. Amazon spokesperson Maggie Sivon said, “Just because an analyst firm reports something doesn’t make it true or fact, and in this case, the research is not accurate. Prime membership continues to grow as the value members receive continues to increase.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!