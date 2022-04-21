Amazon drivers sue for ‘injuries’ sustained after Dec. tornado disaster

Retail News
Amazon drivers sue for ‘injuries’ sustained after Dec. tornado disasterBusiness Insider 04/20/2022
Jamarco Hickman, Evan Jensen, Jada Williams and Deontae Yancey have filed a joint lawsuit against Amazon, complaining that the drivers suffered “devastating physical and emotional injuries” after the company threatened to fire them when they asked to leave the warehouse that was in the path a tornado that later partially destroyed the facility, killing six people.
