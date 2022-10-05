Amazon freezes hiring for its corporate retail business

Retail News
Amazon freezes hiring for its corporate retail businessThe New York Times 10/05/2022
Amazon.com is freezing hiring for its corporate staff in retail for the rest of the year. More than 10,000 openings had been posted as of Monday evening. According to Brad Glasser, an Amazon spokesperson, the company has many jobs available throughout the company, but he said “we expect to keep adjusting our hiring strategies in each of these businesses at various junctures.”
