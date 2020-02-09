Amazon gets FAA okay to launch drones

Retail News

GeekWire

The Federal Aviation Administration approved Amazon Prime Air as an official “air carrier”, enabling the company to begin commercial drone deliveries in the U.S. “This certification is an important step forward for Prime Air and indicates the FAA’s confidence in Amazon’s operating and safety procedures for an autonomous drone delivery service that will one day deliver packages to our customers around the world,” Amazon Prime Air VP David Carbon said in a statement. “We will continue to develop and refine our technology to fully integrate delivery drones into the airspace, and work closely with the FAA and other regulators around the world to realize our vision of 30-minute delivery.”