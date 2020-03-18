Amazon gives priority to shipping medical supplies and everyday staples

Retail News
Amazon gives priority to shipping medical supplies and everyday staplesAFP/Yahoo News 03/17/2020
Amazon.com is putting shipments of non-essential items on hold as it tries to meet the demand for medical supplies and household staples in high demand with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. “Getting a priority item to your doorstep is vital as communities practice social-distancing, particularly for the elderly and others with underlying health issues,” wrote Dave Clark, Amazon senior vice president of worldwide operations, in a blog post.
