Amazon gives Prime members more ad-free songs and podcasts

Retail News

Reuters

Amazon.com said it will increase the number of songs available to Prime members without advertising from two million to more than 100 million. It also plans to offer more ad-free podcasts. “Prime members can discover more new music and podcasts based on their likes; shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist in the catalog; stream a collection of All-Access playlists tailored to personalized listening preferences on demand and download them for offline listening,” the company said in a blog post.