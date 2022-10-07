Amazon has three warehouse fires in one week

Retail News
Amazon has three warehouse fires in one weekThe Associated Press/Fortune 10/07/2022
A compactor outside the doors of an Amazon.com warehouse in upstate New York caught fire on Wednesday night, forcing the company to send workers home and cancel the following shift “out of an abundance of caution,” according to company spokesperson Paul Flanagan. The fire at the warehouse was the third at one of Amazon’s warehouses in the state this week.
