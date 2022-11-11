Amazon is looking for ways to cut costs

Retail News
Amazon is looking for ways to cut costsReuters 11/11/2022
Amazon.com is going through a review of its unprofitable businesses to see where it can make cuts. The company has begun reducing the number of teams it operates in units such as retail and robotics. “Experimentation and running with too many things that don’t generate a return is no longer a luxury Amazon can afford,” said GlobalData analyst Neil Saunders.
