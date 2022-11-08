Amazon is still selling the antisemitic book and film promoted by Kyrie Irving

Retail News

The Washington Post

Amazon.com continues to sell print and video versions of “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America”, an antisemitic book that promotes lies about the Holocaust and other falsehoods about Jewish people. “The book has become hot because of the news. All the sellers, including Amazon, have cashed in,” said Alvin Rosenfeld, director of the Center for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism and a professor at Indiana University. “It’s very ugly.”