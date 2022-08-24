Amazon may have a tough new competitor on its way

Retail News

Yahoo Finance

The Chinese e-commerce company, Pinduoduo, is looking to repeat the success that Sein has enjoyed in the U.S. The cross-border platform plans to bring its combination of social and video-game elements to online shopping. “Shein and Pinduoduo do have a lot in common, since while PDD had great hacks for growing the demand side, what it really figured out was how to take advantage of the supply side,” Rui Ma, China tech analyst and host of the Tech Buzz China podcast, wrote on Twitter. “[Pinduoduo] targeting the U.S. market is ambitious, but it is also true that Amazon has clear weak spots, such as fashion, which has made success stories such as Shein possible.”