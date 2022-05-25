Amazon opens its first clothing store

Retail News

Yahoo

Amazon Style, Amazon.com’s first clothing store, has opened at the Americana at Brand shopping center outside of Los Angeles. The 30,000-square-foot store features technology intended to make the shopping experience more convenient and personalized. “Gone are the days where I have to get dressed, go out on the floor and see if that size I want is even available,” said Simoina Vasen, vice president of Amazon Style. “Customers can keep ordering, trying things on and continue their shopping experience from the dressing room.”