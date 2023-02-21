Amazon outlines plan for workers to return to their offices in May

Retail News

Engadget

Amazon.com is telling its workers that they will need to return to their offices at least three days a week beginning in May. “It’s not simple to bring many thousands of employees back to our offices around the world, so we’re going to give the teams that need to do that work some time to develop a plan,” wrote CEO Andy Jassy in a memo to employees “We know that it won’t be perfect at first, but the office experience will steadily improve over the coming months (and years) as our real estate and facilities teams smooth out the wrinkles, and ultimately keep evolving how we want our offices to be set up to capture the new ways we want to work.”