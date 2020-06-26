Retail News

Amazon paying $1B+ in deal for self-driving vehicle startup

GeekWire 06/25/2020

Amazon.com has agreed to pay over $1 billion to buy Zoox, a self-driving electric vehicle startup, to add the technology to its fleet of robotics and autonomous vehicles, including drones, mini delivery vehicles and warehouse bots. The deal at its reported purchase price would be among the largest in Amazon’s history.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!