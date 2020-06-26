Amazon paying $1B+ in deal for self-driving vehicle startup

Retail News
Amazon paying $1B+ in deal for self-driving vehicle startupGeekWire 06/25/2020
Amazon.com has agreed to pay over $1 billion to buy Zoox, a self-driving electric vehicle startup, to add the technology to its fleet of robotics and autonomous vehicles, including drones, mini delivery vehicles and warehouse bots. The deal at its reported purchase price would be among the largest in Amazon’s history.
