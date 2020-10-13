Retail News

Amazon Prime Day pricing matching comes with a lot of fine print

USA Today 10/13/2020

Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart and other retailers list Amazon among the competitors that they promise to price match — and that includes Prime Day deals — but consumers will need to check the various exclusions that apply. For example, Walmart excludes prices dependent on loyalty memberships, and the retailer will not match prices at all in its stores, only via its website.

