Retail News

Amazon puts a hold on grocery and c-store expansion

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report 02/03/2023

Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy admits that the retail and technology giant has failed to crack the code on the grocery business. The company has put a hold for now on further expansion of its Amazon Fresh supermarkets and convenience stores. Mr. Jassy said Amazon is looking to develop a distinctive format that can operate profitably before it pushes ahead with its grocery plans. He expects to find the answer this year.

