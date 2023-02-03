Amazon puts a hold on grocery and c-store expansion

Retail News
Amazon puts a hold on grocery and c-store expansionReuters/U.S. News & World Report 02/03/2023
Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy admits that the retail and technology giant has failed to crack the code on the grocery business. The company has put a hold for now on further expansion of its Amazon Fresh supermarkets and convenience stores. Mr. Jassy said Amazon is looking to develop a distinctive format that can operate profitably before it pushes ahead with its grocery plans. He expects to find the answer this year.
Discussions
