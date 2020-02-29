Amazon removes more than a million products for false coronavirus claims

Retail News
Amazon removes more than a million products for false coronavirus claimsReuters 02/27/2020
More than one million products that falsely claimed to cure or defend people against the coronavirus have been removed from Amazon.com in recent weeks. The e-tailing giant also claims to have removed tens of thousands of products that attempted to turn concerns about the virus into an opportunity to price-gouge consumers.
