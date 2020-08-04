Amazon testing disinfectant fog in Staten Island warehouse

Retail News
Amazon testing disinfectant fog in Staten Island warehouseReuters 04/08/2020
Amazon.com is testing the use of disinfectant fog in a warehouse in Staten Island, NY that has been the site of worker protests over the number of employees stricken with COVID-19. “We continue to explore even more preventative measures to support the health and safety of employees, who are providing a critical service in our communities,” Amazon said in a statement.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!