Retail News

Amazon testing disinfectant fog in Staten Island warehouse

Reuters 04/08/2020

Amazon.com is testing the use of disinfectant fog in a warehouse in Staten Island, NY that has been the site of worker protests over the number of employees stricken with COVID-19. “We continue to explore even more preventative measures to support the health and safety of employees, who are providing a critical service in our communities,” Amazon said in a statement.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!